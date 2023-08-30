Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man accused of stabbing and killing wife set to make first court appearance

Man accused of stabbing and killing wife set to make first court appearance
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of stabbing and killing his wife has his first court appearance on Wednesday.

27-year-old Fenel Germain was originally supposed to appear in court Tuesday, but his hearing was moved to Wednesday.

Last week, authorities say Germain called 911 to an apartment in the 1600 block of East Michigan Street and found 25-year-old Nerlande Germain-Charles.

Nerlande was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Fenel Germain is facing a murder charge.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
Chantell Meriwether
Evansville woman charged with animal cruelty... again

Latest News

Fighting food insecurity: UE and Young & Established secure grant
Fighting food insecurity: UE and Young & Established secure grant
Evansville man facing child molestation charges
Evansville man facing child molestation charges
INDOT to hold public meeting about ‘problem intersection’ in Gibson Co.
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library discusses facilities' master plan
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library discusses facilities’ master plan