Man accused of stabbing and killing wife set to make first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of stabbing and killing his wife has his first court appearance on Wednesday.

27-year-old Fenel Germain was originally supposed to appear in court Tuesday, but his hearing was moved to Wednesday.

Last week, authorities say Germain called 911 to an apartment in the 1600 block of East Michigan Street and found 25-year-old Nerlande Germain-Charles.

Nerlande was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Fenel Germain is facing a murder charge.

