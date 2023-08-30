LST-325 spotted in Wisconsin on month-long voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many lucky onlookers caught a glimpse of WWII history as it floated down the Mississippi River earlier this week in Wisconsin.

Monday night, the LST-325 was photographed under the bridge between Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, and Marquette, Iowa.

The iconic piece of Evansville history departed August 23 on its annual trip and is set to return mid-September after making stops along the river.

Before setting off, LST officials encouraged the public to bring their flags and come see the ship before it embarked on its voyage.

