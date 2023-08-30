Local Red Cross standing by to help victims of Hurricane Idalia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here in the Tri-State, local members of the American Red Cross are standing by to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

The Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross has been preparing all week to make sure they can do their part to deliver much needed aid.

Executive Director Beth Sweeney says they’ve already deployed seven volunteers from Indiana to help at evacuation shelters.

The chapter’s emergency response vehicle is gassed up and ready to go wherever it’s needed most, loaded to the brim with clean-up kits and food.

Sweeney tells us their local volunteers are trained to handle almost any disaster and says most of their volunteers already have experience deploying to other hurricanes.

“We’re just thankful that we’re able to provide some help, and some hope to people who are really facing a terrible crisis, perhaps the most terrific crisis of their lives,” she says. “And to be able to be there with a hug and compassion that we’re going to walk through this recovery process with them.”

Sweeney also says they’ve helped stock panhandle area hospitals with blood ahead of the storm in case the hurricane shuts down supply lines.

