Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions decline
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuate
Tips to help you save as consumer confidence in business, labor market conditions fluctuates
FILE - Former BBC Director General Mark Thompson arrives at Portcullis House in London, Monday,...
CNN names Mark Thompson, former BBC and New York Times executive, as its new leader
People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Idalia's Category 3 landfall slams Florida's Big Bend. Rain and winds wreak havoc as it heads...
Idalia unleases fury on Florida