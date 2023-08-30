INDOT to hold public meeting about ‘problem intersection’ in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of transportation has announced a public meeting on an intersection in Gibson County.

The intersection being discussed at the meeting is US 41 and County Road 100 in the county.

In the past, law enforcement have called this a problem intersection and have worked several accidents in the area.

Officials say the meeting will allow for the public to provide feedback on how the safety of that area can be improved.

The meeting will be at Princeton Community High School on September 14 and take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

