Hopkins County students return to classroom following construction delays

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Wednesday, students in Hopkins County are finally going back to school.

This comes as Hopkins County Schools had to delay the start of the year due to construction at Hanson Elementary.

The new building was supposed to be completed by last year’s first day of school. Officials say contracting delays made that unable to happen.

Dawson Springs students are also making their way back to school Wednesday morning.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is out in Hopkins County as those students begin to arrive. She will be providing updates as the day continues.

You can watch her Sunrise morning coverage in the video below.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.