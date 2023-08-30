Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hopkins County students return to classroom following construction delays

Hopkins County students return to classroom following construction delays
By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Wednesday, students in Hopkins County are finally going back to school.

This comes as Hopkins County Schools had to delay the start of the year due to construction at Hanson Elementary.

The new building was supposed to be completed by last year’s first day of school. Officials say contracting delays made that unable to happen.

Dawson Springs students are also making their way back to school Wednesday morning.

Our 14 News reporter Haley Kerby is out in Hopkins County as those students begin to arrive. She will be providing updates as the day continues.

You can watch her Sunrise morning coverage in the video below.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

8/30 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
8/30 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
8/30 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Hopkins County students return to classroom following construction delays
Hopkins County students return to classroom following construction delays
Fighting food insecurity: UE and Young & Established secure grant
Fighting food insecurity: UE and Young & Established secure grant