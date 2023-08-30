Heads up for drivers in Union Co.; 2 projects underway Wednesday

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should watch out for crews removing trees and brush Wednesday along KY 56 in Union Co.

Officials say the work is on both sides of the road between the intersections of Goose Pond Road and KY 360.

It should last until about 4 p.m.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions and reduced speeds.

There’s also ditching work underway Wednesday on KY 871.

It’s on both sides of the road between the intersections of KY 666 and KY 667.

Crews are removing sediment to allow for proper drainage.

That work is also underway until 4 p.m.

