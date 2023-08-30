Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery

FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The former U.S. Open champion announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, he will have surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion found on his brain. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(AP)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW/Gray News) - Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to undergo brain surgery in September.

The professional golfer and Topeka, Kansas, native announced via X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to remove a lesion recently found on his brain. The operation is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” he said in the post. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland noted that he is in good spirits and his family and team stand by his side.

The 39-year-old has four wins on the PGA tour, including the major held at Pebble Beach in July 2019.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions.
Linda White, Samual Hartman, and Misty Hartman
Prison escapee who was serving life sentence for stepdaughter’s rape arrested in West Virginia
Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later
Avoid drinking and driving: Logan’s Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
Avoid drinking and driving: Logan’s Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
Chris Begley died after working for UPS for nearly three decades.
UPS worker collapses in sweltering heat during route, dies days later