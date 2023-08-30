Financial ruin forces entire Sturgis City Council to resign

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Several days after Sturgis Mayor Kent Sayle announced his resignation, officials say the entire city council has also followed suit.

During his resignation, Mayor Sayle confirmed what the community feared the most - the city could go bankrupt as financial issues continue to pile up.

Yesterday, city councilmember Pete Van called the situation upsetting, pointing out that Sturgis’ issues have left an unhappy and divided city.

“The fabric of what this city once was has unfortunately changed,” he said on social media.

He goes on to say that it started out as a pretty decent two years, but things went “sideways” and led to a scary last six months of the year.

“This is not only unacceptable, it is also not what anyone in this city wants, or deserves,” says Van. “We can’t go back and change yesterday, but we can move forward and change tomorrow.”

Vann tells 14 News that the councilmembers decided to resign so the city could move on.

As for now, Judge Executive Adam O’Nan is currently running the city.

