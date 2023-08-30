Fighting food insecurity: UE and Young & Established secure grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State funding has been secured to assist with food insecurity in Evansville.

$50,000 in funding from “The Epidemiology Laboratory Capacity” has been secured thanks to UE’s Director of the Institute for Public Health Dr. Su Jin Jeong, as well as Evansville’s non profit, Young and Established.

The funds will support the non profit’s goal to help tackle food insecurity and achieve food equity in the greater Evansville area.

