Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library discusses facilities’ master plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At the County Commissioners meeting, the facilities’ master plan for the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library was discussed.

Their are plans for one of the floors of Central which includes new furniture for the children’s area, North Park which includes a new circulation desk for checking out books. There’s also going to be upgrades to lighting and their HVAC system.

There are also plans for the Oaklyn location, which will put in new skylights and new small meeting rooms in the library.

In addition to wrapping up the renovation of their McCullough branch, those branches will be renovated under a $6 million bond. They are also looking at improving the remaining four branches: EVPL East and West, as well as Redbank and Stringtown.

CEO of the Library Scott Kinney say those would not be bonded all at once.

They are looking to make East and West, ADA accessibility, which could include an addition to add an elevator.

