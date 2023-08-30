Evansville man facing child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police officials say a victim told Holly House officials that Brian Cunningham molested her for two years.

Officials say when confronted by authorities, Cunningham said he knew how “all this” worked and asked if he was being charged with a sex crime.

Cunningham is facing charges of child molestation, child solicitation, and dealing marijuana to a minor.

He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

