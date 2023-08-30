Birthday Club
Escaped Hopkins Co. inmate back in custody

Charles Woodward
Charles Woodward(Hopkins County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man who authorities say escaped work detail earlier this month in Hopkins County is now back in custody.

Jail officials say Charles Woodward is being rebooked into jail.

[Previous: Hopkins County Jail inmate on the run after escape]

Authorities say Woodward escaped custody nearly two weeks ago.

He was last seen at Madisonville Tire and Retreading.

Woodward was serving a sentence for two counts of burglary and three counts of theft by unlawful taking.

