Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a sad update to a crash we told you about in Daviess County.
It happened Monday in the 8500 block of Highway 431.
Deputies say 73-year-old Gaylon Tomes, of Livermore, was heading north, and 69-year-old Jerry Massey, of Utica, was heading south.
They say Massey crossed the center line, hitting Tomes’ truck.
Massey’s truck then hit a pole and a ditch.
Deputies say Tomes’ truck landed in a ditch.
Tomes was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Deputies say he died of those injuries Wednesday.
The crash is under investigation.
Officials don’t believe alcohol is a factor.
