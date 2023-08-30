Birthday Club
Driver dies after Daviess Co. crash

((MGN))
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a sad update to a crash we told you about in Daviess County.

It happened Monday in the 8500 block of Highway 431.

Deputies say 73-year-old Gaylon Tomes, of Livermore, was heading north, and 69-year-old Jerry Massey, of Utica, was heading south.

They say Massey crossed the center line, hitting Tomes’ truck.

Massey’s truck then hit a pole and a ditch.

Deputies say Tomes’ truck landed in a ditch.

Tomes was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say he died of those injuries Wednesday.

The crash is under investigation.

Officials don’t believe alcohol is a factor.

