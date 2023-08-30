Doctors looking for children with chronic migraines for new study

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors at Deaconess Research Institute are looking for kids to participate in two new pediatric migraine studies.

Director of the migraine program, Dr. Michelle Galen said participants must be ages six to 17 and suffer from migraines to apply.

According to Dr. Galen, migraines are the third most common medical condition in the world and can often be debilitating to kids.

Sandy Lowe said both her teen daughters, Chloe and Lexie, have suffered from severe migraines for a decade.

“It’s always an extra pressure,” Lowe said. “The phone rings, and it’s like ‘Oh gosh, it’s the school, what’s going on.’”

Lowe said the condition affects her daughters’ school and social lives. She said her elder daughter Lexie even had to miss out on a dance competition a few months ago because of a severe migraine.

“She was dancing and had almost like a blackout spell because the migraine was so bad. She came off the stage and didn’t really realize she had come off the stage because she was in so much pain,” Lowe said.

Lowe said she’s tried everything to help with her daughters’ migraines through the years including blackout curtains, peppermint oil and staying hydrated.

Dr. Galen says the studies are designed for parents who have tried everything to get rid of the migraines like Lowe.

“One of the unique features of the clinical research is providing options for folks that have tried everything and tried those things that are available,” said Dr. Galen.

Dr. Galen said she’s done about 20 other studies on pediatric migraines, and she’s encountered some parents who felt like they were at their wits end before the study.

“We frequently do hear testimonies from parents either during the study or at the end of the study indicating that they feel as if their child has received an excellent treatment option,” Dr. Galen said.

Those who are selected for the study will receive the treatment at no cost and be compensated for time and travel.

Those interested in learning more about the study can call Deaconess Research Info Line at 812-474-7184 or toll free at 877-654-0311.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.