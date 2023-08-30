COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kentucky counties

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A report from the Green River District Health Department shows that COVID-19 cases are trending upwards.

In the month of July, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio and Union Counties were seeing an average increase of about six new cases a day.

GRDHD reported it had investigated 182 new infections total: 66 in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, 36 in Henderson County, 8 in McLean County, 8 in Ohio County, 40 in Union County and 8 in Webster County.

Those numbers are up from the month of June when GRDHD only reported 69 new cases.

Furthermore, Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Doctor Francis DuFrayne said we could be seeing even more cases of COVID-19 over the next few weeks as children return to school from the summer holiday.

”For about the next four weeks we’re going to see the numbers go up,” he said. “No one can really predict how much. Nationwide, the CDC is showing an increase in positive test rates, and normally our experience was about 10 days later you’ll start to see more patients coming in.”

Dr. DuFrayne says last year, there was a similar spike in COVID-19 cases at the end of the summer that we could potentially see become regular “COVID season” moving forward.

“It’s not going away completely, but like the flu, it’s going to have its time. It’ll come back. Now, hospitals have the ability to really manage it,” he said.

However, Dr. DuFrayne said there has not been a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases Owensboro Health’s hospitals have been seeing.

According to Dr. DuFrayne, the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has had an average of seven patients with the virus while the Twin Lakes Medical Center and Muhlenberg Community Hospital have each had about four cases at a given time.

“I don’t think it’s anywhere near as deadly, though if you look out over the past couple months at the CDC numbers, the rate itself has gone up and so has the mortality rate but nowhere near where we were before, and I think it’s because a lot of people have gained immunity.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 97% of the American population now has some degree of immunity through vaccination, infection, or both.

Dr. DuFrayne says he advises taking normal precautions.

