Coolest mornings since mid June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another surge of cooler Canadian air kept the Tri-State very comfortable on Wednesday as highs barely reached the 80-degree mark. The second full moon of August--the Super Blue Moon--will be visible tonight starting at 8:36. It is a “super” blue moon because it is at the closest point to earth in its orbit. Thursday morning lows will sink into the upper 50s for the first time since mid June. Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Slightly warmer on Friday as highs climb into the middle 80s. The Labor Day weekend will bring progressively warmer temps each day. Highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday , then rising into the middle 90s for Labor Day and the first half of next week. No rain expected.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.