Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Coolest mornings since mid June

Super Blue Moon tonight at 8:36
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another surge of cooler Canadian air kept the Tri-State very comfortable on Wednesday as highs barely reached the 80-degree mark. The second full moon of August--the Super Blue Moon--will be visible tonight starting at 8:36. It is a “super” blue moon because it is at the closest point to earth in its orbit.  Thursday morning lows will sink into the upper 50s for the first time since mid June.  Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.   Slightly warmer on Friday as highs climb into the middle 80s.  The Labor Day weekend will bring progressively warmer temps each day.  Highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday , then rising into the middle 90s for Labor Day and the first half of next week.  No rain expected.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lee (Courtesy: FBI)
‘I wish I would’ve never went:’ Ohio escapee speaks out for first time since manhunt
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks

Latest News

8/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/30 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
8/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Autumn Like Temps
Fall-like through Friday, hotter for the weekend
Fall-like through Friday, hotter for the weekend