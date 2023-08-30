Bridge and river traffic alert: Closures planned during Owensboro Air Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Air Show is just a few weeks away.

It’s on the riverfront September 15-17.

Officials say the event brings visitors from all over the Midwest.

The Blue Bridge will be closed to traffic for several hours Friday to Sunday for the air show and scheduled practice sessions.

“Bridge Day” will also return on Saturday, September 16, giving people the opportunity to walk across the bridge from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closure times are as follows:

Friday, September 15: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

With the participation of the USAF Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team, city officials say they are required to close a large area of the Ohio River and the English Park Boat Ramp.

Closure times are as follows:

Friday, September 15: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

