Bridge and river traffic alert: Closures planned during Owensboro Air Show

Blue Bridge in Owensboro
Blue Bridge in Owensboro(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Air Show is just a few weeks away.

It’s on the riverfront September 15-17.

Officials say the event brings visitors from all over the Midwest.

[Previous: Owensboro officials hold Air Show scavenger hunt]

[Previous: Owensboro Air Show begins in 100 days]

The Blue Bridge will be closed to traffic for several hours Friday to Sunday for the air show and scheduled practice sessions.

“Bridge Day” will also return on Saturday, September 16, giving people the opportunity to walk across the bridge from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Closure times are as follows:

Friday, September 15: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17: 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

With the participation of the USAF Thunderbirds Jet Demonstration Team, city officials say they are required to close a large area of the Ohio River and the English Park Boat Ramp.

Closure times are as follows:

Friday, September 15: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, September 16: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can keep a live look on downtown Owensboro and the Blue Bridge with our SkyVision HD camera.

