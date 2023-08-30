Bizarre scam impersonating Lt. General Ben Hodges reaches the Tri-State

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently received a text message or email from Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, it’s most likely not what it seems.

A sneaky scam artist is impersonating Lt. General Hodges and asking potential victims for money, gift cards and personal information, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies shared a screenshot of a website that alleges the scammer uses photos of Hodges with a fake email and tries to con victims into giving them money by pretending to be romantically interested with them.

“This is a cloned account,” they say. “There’s no need to call the Sheriff’s Office if you receive messages from this scam, just protect your personal information and do not respond.”

The sheriff’s office says that this scam is circulating within the county.

