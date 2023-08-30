Big Red Battle: High schoolers take part in blood donation competition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Big Red Battle is underway in Owensboro.

Owensboro High School and Daviess County High School are going head to head, not only on the field, but also in donating blood.

Leading up to their rivalry game Friday, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s Blood Mobile visited each school.

Director of Communications Vicki Ellis says although the rivalry is motivating the students, they hope this event will create consistent donors.

”My hope is that we are planting a seed in these students. That they will continue to be life long blood donors. You know, we also have programs for high school students that give four times. They get a honor cord at graduation. So this is the start of something that’s infinite in the impact,” said Ellis.

The last time to donate will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. before the big game at Daviess County High School.

The winning school will be announced at half time.

