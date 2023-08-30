Birthday Club
Avoid drinking and driving: Logan's Promise offering free Labor Day safe rides
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Logan’s Promise is once again teaming up with Lyft and Working Distributors to offer free safe rides home.

They say that’s in celebration of Labor Day.

The free rides are being offered to anyone who may need them in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson Counties.

A release shows those rides will only be available on the following days from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.:

  • Friday, September 1
  • Saturday, September 2
  • Sunday, September 3
  • Monday, September 4 (Labor Day)

Officials say the ride will only take you home. It will not take you to the next bar or party.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to order a ride through Lyft and use the promo code, SAFEDAY2023. By using the code, Logan’s Promise will cover the cost of your ride home up to $25.

If the price of the ride exceeds $25, you’ll have to pay the difference.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

