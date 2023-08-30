Autumn Like Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another cool front will drop temperatures well below normal behind northerly winds. Generous sunshine and breezy this afternoon as high temps drop to 80-degrees. Tonight, clear and cooler as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s. Moonrise is at 8:36 p.m. This is called the Super Blue Moon.

Thursday, sunny and comfortable as high temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Thursday night, clear and cool as low temps remain in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies coupled with higher humidity as high temperatures ascend into the mid-80s.

Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80 behind southerly winds. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

