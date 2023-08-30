Birthday Club
6 neglected dogs, 2 of them dead, found in pin outside Evansville home

Evansville Animal Control
Evansville Animal Control
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty.

They say six dogs were found in a pin in the 600 block of E. Gum Street. Two of them were dead.

Officers say there was no food, no clean water, and hundreds of flies.

Animal Control officers took the dogs.

There have been no arrests.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

