EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Yvonne Bertram celebrated turning 104-years-old on Tuesday.

In May of 1940, 20 year old Yvonne Bertram had a first hand view of Germany’s invasion of Belgium during World War Two.

Bertram celebrated with family and friends at the restaurant Turoni’s Pizza.

