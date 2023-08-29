Two people hospitalized following ATV crash in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials in Union County say two people are in the hospital after an ATV crash.

Morganfield Fire Chief Ricky Millikan says it happened on Mount Vernon Road in the River Bottoms.

According to officials, Union County Fire Rescue, Deaconess EMS, and Air Evac Life-team 46 out of Evansville were called in.

Chief Millikan says one person was flown to an area trauma center.

He says another was taken by an ambulance.

An update on their conditions has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.