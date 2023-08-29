Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Two people accused of throwing drugs out of car window in Mt. Vernon

Two people accused of throwing drugs out car window in Mt. Vernon
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are accused of tossing drugs out the window of their car as Mt. Vernon Police were pulling them over.

Officers say they spotted a woman known to not have a valid driver’s license behind the wheel on East 4th street just after 1:30a.m. Sunday.

Police say a ‘white object’ flew past the cruiser as the officer tried to pull the car over.

Officials say the woman, later identified as Amanda Fairchild, stopped at the intersection of State Road 62 East and the William Keck Bypass.

Officers say they found drug baggies in the back floorboard, along with a substance all over the inside of the car.

Police say Fairchild and passenger Justin Springer denied throwing anything out of the car.

Fairchild and Springer are in the Posey County Jail on drug charges.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Chantell Meriwether
Evansville woman charged with animal cruelty... again

Latest News

137th Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday in Gibson Co.
137th Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday in Gibson Co.
Cravens Elementary receives helping hand from local nonprofit
Cravens Elementary receives helping hand from local nonprofit
Two people accused of throwing drugs out car window in Mt. Vernon
Two people accused of throwing drugs out car window in Mt. Vernon
Eye on Owensboro: Citizens to help police deter and solve crimes
Eye on Owensboro: Citizens to help police deter criminals and solve crimes