Two people accused of throwing drugs out of car window in Mt. Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are accused of tossing drugs out the window of their car as Mt. Vernon Police were pulling them over.

Officers say they spotted a woman known to not have a valid driver’s license behind the wheel on East 4th street just after 1:30a.m. Sunday.

Police say a ‘white object’ flew past the cruiser as the officer tried to pull the car over.

Officials say the woman, later identified as Amanda Fairchild, stopped at the intersection of State Road 62 East and the William Keck Bypass.

Officers say they found drug baggies in the back floorboard, along with a substance all over the inside of the car.

Police say Fairchild and passenger Justin Springer denied throwing anything out of the car.

Fairchild and Springer are in the Posey County Jail on drug charges.

