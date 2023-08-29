Birthday Club
8/29 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Developing this morning in Union County, the Mayor of Sturgis Kent Sayle is stepping down.

He announced his resignation Monday night at a city council meeting where he addressed the town’s financial issues, including potential bankruptcy.

New on sunrise also out of Union County, fire officials say two people are in the hospital after an ATV crash.

That crash happened on Mt. Vernon Road in the River Bottoms.

A federal judge has set a trial date in former president Trump’s election interference case.

It happens to fall right in the middle of the republican presidential primary season.

While most expecting mothers get to decide if they want to deliver their baby at the hospital or at home, one mom in Ohio County ended up having her child somewhere in between.

