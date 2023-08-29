Trial date set for man facing attempted murder charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for the Evansville man who was shot by police after they say he reached for a gun.

[Previous Story: EPD: Suspect to face attempted murder charge after being shot by police]

Kody Schaum tells 14 News he is now home from the hospital and is paralyzed from the waist down.

A judge approved for Schaum to live with his grandfather on home detention until his trial in January.

Court records show he is restricted to the home unless he has a court date or doctor’s appointment.

Schaum is facing several charges including two counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The shooting happened in May as police say they tried to arrest Schaum on a warrant.

