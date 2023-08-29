Tri-State high school and college rank high in U.S. News & World reports

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Signature School is ranked the second best high school in the country and the best charter high school in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 rankings of nearly 18,000 schools.

Officials say this is the highest ranking by US News & World Report that Signature School has attained.

The publication’s rankings are based on college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

Last month, Signature School was also ranked the number one high school in the nation by the Jay Mathews Challenge Index.

“We couldn’t be happier,” said Jean Hitchcock, Executive Director of Signature School. “This is a tremendous validation of the passion, dedication, and hard work of all of our faculty and students,” Hitchcock added.

Also ranking high in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges, Oakland City University comes in seventh in the nation for Social Mobility.

It’s the second year for the honor.

Officials say that within the top 15 Universities, Oakland City University is the only one in the Midwest.

Most are in California, Florida, New York, or New Jersey.

“To receive this recognition for the second year reflects our historical commitment to educating students who otherwise might not receive a college education. The goal of education is to lift people up and provide them with the knowledge, skills, and professional attitude to have a meaningful life and career. This goal connects directly to our Christian faith-based learning community mission to enhance our student’s intellectual, spiritual, physical, and social development for positive leadership,” said OCU President Ron Dempsey.

The U.S. News publication states that economically disadvantaged students are less likely to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics.

However, some colleges are more successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating many disadvantaged students awarded Pell Grants.

The majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.