TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGES: What you need to know if you’re headed back to school in Hopkins Co. Wednesday

Back to School
Back to School(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - It’s back to school in Hopkins County Wednesday.

Ahead of the first day, Hopkins County Schools announced temporary traffic pattern changes for the start of the school year.

The new Hanson Elementary School has their own traffic pattern parents will need to follow during drop-off. Click here to look at the video explaining how drop-off will work.

Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Hopkins County Central High School, Browning Springs Middle School and Southside Middle School also have traffic pattern changes. Click here to view those changes on the district’s website.

