Traffic Alert: Ditching work to begin on KY 136 west in Henderson County

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are alerting drivers to ditching work on KY 136 west between Sandy Watkins Lane and Old Corydon.

According to a release, drivers should anticipate lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control and reduced speeds when the work begins.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 1.

KYTC crews will work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

