Traffic Alert: Ditching work to begin on KY 136 west in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are alerting drivers to ditching work on KY 136 west between Sandy Watkins Lane and Old Corydon.

According to a release, drivers should anticipate lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control and reduced speeds when the work begins.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, September 1.

KYTC crews will work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.