Theo Von announces ‘Return of the Rat Tour’ coming to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Theo Von is bringing his comedy show to Evansville this November.

According to a release, that show is a part of his “Return of the Rat Tour”.

Officials say general sale tickets begin Thursday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m.

Those tickets are available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Theo’s show is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

