Theo Von announces ‘Return of the Rat Tour’ coming to Ford Center
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Theo Von is bringing his comedy show to Evansville this November.
According to a release, that show is a part of his “Return of the Rat Tour”.
Officials say general sale tickets begin Thursday, August 31 at 10:00 a.m.
Those tickets are available for purchase at the Ford Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.
Theo’s show is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 p.m.
