Streets to be named after 2 Evansville natives who impacted city’s history

Evansville African American Museum
Evansville African American Museum
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two sections of Evansville roadways will be named after two people who play a role in the city’s history.

Monday night, the Evansville City Council voted to name streets after Sondra L. Matthews and Timmy Thomas.

Officials say Matthews is the founder of the Evansville African American Museum and former owner of Our Times, the African American newspaper.

She is a graduate of Lincoln High School.

Garvin Street beginning at Bellemeade and ending at Cherry will be renamed “Sondra L. Matthews Way”.

Officials say Timmy Thomas, an Evansville native, was a R&B singer who wrote Why Can’t We Live Together.

Why Can’t We Live Together has been sampled by rappers including Drake, and recorded by artists like Iggy Pop, Sade, and Santana.

Thomas also graduated from Lincoln High School.

He passed away in March 2022

A portion of Mulberry Street by Cleaves Memorial Methodist Church will be renamed “Timmy Thomas Way”.

