Slide area at Mickey’s Kingdom park vandalized, officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clean up crews are set to be out at Mickey’s Kingdom this week following a vandalism incident.

Officials posted to Facebook saying graffiti was found in the slide area.

A local pressure washing business will be out at the park to help clean up the mess.

Officials are asking that if you are at the park while clean up is taking place to give crews the space they need.

