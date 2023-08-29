Pleasant weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will see a few passing clouds today, but it will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

A weak cold front will pass through the Tri-State overnight. That will bring us a few more clouds, and a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out, but we will most likely stay dry. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Behind that cold front, we will see a taste of fall through the middle of the week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We start to warm back up on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s, then we will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend and lower 90s on Labor Day. Dry, sunny weather will continue through the holiday weekend.

