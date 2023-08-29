Plans submitted for Golf Galaxy on Evansville’s east side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville seems to be getting a new golf store.
Plans have been submitted for a Golf Galaxy in the nearly 25,000 square foot space next to The Fresh Market in the Target complex.
Golf Galaxy is a large national chain with stores in about 35 states. The closest to us right now is in Louisville or Nashville.
They sell golf clothing and equipment.
Plans were submitted by a Nashville architect.
We’ve reached out to see if there is a timeline for the project.
