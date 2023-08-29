Birthday Club
Plans submitted for Golf Galaxy on Evansville’s east side

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy to replace Academy Sports on 280
Golf Galaxy(tcw-wbrc)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville seems to be getting a new golf store.

Plans have been submitted for a Golf Galaxy in the nearly 25,000 square foot space next to The Fresh Market in the Target complex.

Golf Galaxy is a large national chain with stores in about 35 states. The closest to us right now is in Louisville or Nashville.

They sell golf clothing and equipment.

Plans were submitted by a Nashville architect.

We’ve reached out to see if there is a timeline for the project.

