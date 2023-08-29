Birthday Club
Person dumps puppies outside Owensboro Humane Society, officials asking for help

Person abandons puppies outside Owensboro Humane Society, officials asking for help
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Humane Society says they need your help identifying a person who abandoned puppies at the business.

Officials say the person dumped two puppies in a pet playpen outside their front gate Monday morning.

Workers say they didn’t get there until several hours later and found the puppies alone and scared.

Anyone with information on who the person might be asked to contact the humane society.

