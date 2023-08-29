Birthday Club
Parts of Muhlenberg County under boil water advisory

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you live in Muhlenberg County, you may be under a boil water advisory.

Health department officials say this is for areas around Horseshoe Loop and going west towards Myers Chapel Road.

Officials says the boil advisory also impacts people just north of there around U.S. Highway 431.

At this time, it is unknown how long the advisory will be in effect, or what caused it.

We will update this story as it develops.

