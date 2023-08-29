Birthday Club
Owensboro nonprofit organization giving back to Cravens Elementary

By Haley Kerby and Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro nonprofit organization has chosen Cravens Elementary as its giveback of the week.

DOT is a charity organization that gives people who come into their business dots which in turn translates to dollars.

They say one dot equals one dollar.

People are then free to shop through items like clothes, toys, shoes and even food.

All of the items are brand new and range from 10 to as low as one dot.

The dots are donated by members of the community and this week the organization has chosen to give every DOT they receive to Cravens Elementary Family Resource Center.

DOT’s goal is to raise 1,000 dots to give back.

Our 14 News Reporter Haley Kerby got the opportunity to speak with a volunteer from DOTs about the giveback process, and why the business works the way that it does.

You can catch that interview in the video above.

