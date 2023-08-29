Opioid Rescue Kit installed at Beyond the Walls Ministry in Mt. Vernon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County was able to install an Opioid Rescue Kid in Mount Vernon on Wednesday.

Officials say the kit is mounted to the Beyond the Walls Ministry building and is stocked with Narcan.

According to Posey County EMS, this box will give people a chance to remain anonymous if they would need Narcan that is available all day.

Officials say this is the first Narcan box to be placed in Posey County.

Beyond the Walls Ministry is located at 424 Vine Street in Mount Vernon.

Posey County EMS says they will be installing a second Opioid Rescue Kit in Poseyville in September.

