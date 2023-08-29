Birthday Club
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river

Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Coroner tells us it will be months before DNA results come back on the body found Monday in the Ohio River.

Bruce Farmer tells us the autopsy was Tuesday morning in Madisonville.

They say it was determined the person was an adult man, but they don’t know how old he was or how long he had been in the river.

[Previous: Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.]

Crews were called out to the river, on the Kentucky side across from the Newburgh Dam.

A fisherman discovered the body while out on his boat.

