Mike Braun and Suzanne Crouch visit Evansville during race for Indiana Governor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of candidates for Indiana Governor came to Evansville Tuesday, looking to make an impression before the race officially begins next year.

Senator Mike Braun and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch are two of five Republicans seeking the GOP nomination next year, along with former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, businessman Eric Doden and former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.

Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb can’t seek re-election next year because of term limits.

Both Braun and Crouch focused on a proposal to eliminate Indiana’s individual income tax.

“If your cash flow is too good, and you don’t have a good return on investment, you oughta lower taxes. You got to be smart enough to know how to time it, know how to do it and find savings in other parts of government,” said Braun.

“Doing so will grow our economy, but will also fuel small business growth and also attract other companies to Indiana,” said Crouch.

Outside of the GOP, former state superintendent of public instruction, democrat Jennifer McCormick, and libertarian Donald Rainwater are currently unopposed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.