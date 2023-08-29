Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mike Braun and Suzanne Crouch visit Evansville during race for Indiana Governor

Mike Braun and Suzanne Crouch visit Evansville during race for Indiana Governor
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pair of candidates for Indiana Governor came to Evansville Tuesday, looking to make an impression before the race officially begins next year.

Senator Mike Braun and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch are two of five Republicans seeking the GOP nomination next year, along with former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, businessman Eric Doden and former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.

Current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb can’t seek re-election next year because of term limits.

Both Braun and Crouch focused on a proposal to eliminate Indiana’s individual income tax.

“If your cash flow is too good, and you don’t have a good return on investment, you oughta lower taxes. You got to be smart enough to know how to time it, know how to do it and find savings in other parts of government,” said Braun.

“Doing so will grow our economy, but will also fuel small business growth and also attract other companies to Indiana,” said Crouch.

Outside of the GOP, former state superintendent of public instruction, democrat Jennifer McCormick, and libertarian Donald Rainwater are currently unopposed.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Chantell Meriwether
Evansville woman charged with animal cruelty... again

Latest News

Trial date set for man facing attempted murder charges
Trial date set for man facing attempted murder charges
Horse euthanized after contracting West Nile Virus
Two people accused of throwing drugs out car window in Mt. Vernon
Two people accused of throwing drugs out of car window in Mt. Vernon
137th Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday in Gibson Co.
137th Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday in Gibson Co.