Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man sentenced after recording sex acts with a toddler

Michael Hines in 2018
Michael Hines in 2018(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will spend the next 21 years in prison for crimes linked to child sexual abuse.

According to federal court documents, Michael Hines used his smart phone to record videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a 4-year-old.

The judge also sentenced Hines to 10 years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, and goes to school.

[PREVIOUS: EPD: Man shot after trying to sell fake watch; two men arrested]

The mug shot of Hines is from an unrelated arrest in 2018 when he was 33.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory in Hawesville due to water main break
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co....
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co....
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river