Man sentenced after recording sex acts with a toddler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man will spend the next 21 years in prison for crimes linked to child sexual abuse.

According to federal court documents, Michael Hines used his smart phone to record videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a 4-year-old.

The judge also sentenced Hines to 10 years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, and goes to school.

The mug shot of Hines is from an unrelated arrest in 2018 when he was 33.

