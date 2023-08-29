‘It’s alarming:” Volunteer fire stations threatened by declining volunteers

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Fire Academy officials say there has been nearly a 30% decrease in volunteer firefighters in the last four to five years.

Kentucky Fire Academy Coordinator Pat Thompson says volunteer fire departments across the state are scrambling to find enough firefighters.

According to Thompson, there are more than 700 fire stations across the state that are volunteer run.

“It’s Alarming,” Thompson said. “Probably in the last five years across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, we’ve lost four or five thousand volunteers who have retired, or others who are unable to provide those services to their fellow citizens.”

Lewisport Volunteer Fire Chief Troy Roberts said part of the reason is people needing to hold down several jobs to get by due to inflation.

In fact, Roberts said most of the firefighters in Lewisport have at least one or two other jobs on top of their volunteer work.

“This day in age, a lot of my guys that are working full-time jobs are also working part-time jobs just to make ends meet at home,” said Roberts.

Another reason for the rapid decline in the volunteer force, according to Roberts, is lack of motivation. Nationally, fewer people are doing any sort of volunteer work anymore.

“I don’t know if it’s the culture we’re headed in right now, or different things where people don’t have the desire to do volunteer work,” Roberts said.

So, the question is, if people cannot or do not want to work for free anymore, why not just pay them? Thompson said most areas can’t afford to hire on a full-time firefighter staff.

However, Thompson also said he does not know if volunteer fire stations are going to be sustainable over the next decade with the current trends.

“It’s impossible for all these itty-bitty rural communities to possibly have a career fire staff, so if this model doesn’t continue, I don’t know what the answer is,” Thompson said.

But in Lewisport, Chief Roberts said he’s looking to the next generation for answers.

In Kentucky, Teens as young as 15 can join as a junior firefighter. The teens do not enter hazardous situations, but they are able to start their training and get involved with the work early.

Roberts said his department has even started a TikTok account with the help of his daughter to help high schoolers learn about the program.

According to Roberts, all fire stations, paid and volunteer, are going to have to adjust their hiring methods to keep up.

“It’s not just, ‘Hey, go up and introduce yourself and talk to people,’ anymore,” Roberts said. “We want to catch them where they’re at, and if that’s scrolling through their phone, that’s where we want to catch them.”

While some say they were uncertain the volunteer fire department model is something that’s going to be sustainable through the next decade, everyone agreed the shortage of volunteers is going to mean we’re all going to have to get a lot more creative moving forward.

