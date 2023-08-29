Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes

Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co....
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co. Humane Society)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Update on those 24 dogs we told you about that were surrendered in Dawson Springs.

The Hopkins County Humane Society shared new video of some of the Alaskan Malamutes on their social media pages.

The dogs look happy as they run and play in an open space.

Officials say they were being held in deplorable conditions and were 30 to 40 pounds underweight.

[Previous: NEW: Photos released in Hopkins Co. animal cruelty case demonstrate lack of care]

[Previous: Dogs being sold unvaccinated, living in horrible conditions, says KSP]

They say 58-year-old Nina Holm is charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.

The humane society is continuing to care for the dogs. They say the cost to treat them is about $6,000.

Click here to help.

Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co. Humane Society)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41

Latest News

Michael Hines in 2018
Man sentenced after recording sex acts with a toddler
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil advisory in Hawesville due to water main break
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co....
Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes
Body found in Ohio River near Newburgh Dam
Officials left to wait on DNA results after body found in river