HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Update on those 24 dogs we told you about that were surrendered in Dawson Springs.

The Hopkins County Humane Society shared new video of some of the Alaskan Malamutes on their social media pages.

The dogs look happy as they run and play in an open space.

Officials say they were being held in deplorable conditions and were 30 to 40 pounds underweight.

They say 58-year-old Nina Holm is charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty.

The humane society is continuing to care for the dogs. They say the cost to treat them is about $6,000.

Hopkins Co. Humane Society shares video of recovering Alaskan Malamutes (Source: Hopkins Co. Humane Society)

