Fraternal Order of Police announces endorsements for Evansville 2023 election

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 announces PAC endorsements for mayor and city council candidates.

The Fraternal Order of Police made that announcement on Monday for the upcoming November 2023 election.

Those endorsed candidates are as follows:

  • Mayor: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Natalie Rasher
  • City Clerk: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Laura Windhorst
  • City Council Ward 2: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Missy Mosby
  • City Council Ward 3: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Joe Kratochvil
  • City Council Ward 5: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Angela Koehler
  • City Council Ward 6: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Jim Brinkmeyer
  • City Council At-Large: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Jonathan Weaver and Ed Bassemier
Fraternal Order of Police announces endorsements for Evansville 2023 election(Fraternal Order of Police Evansville Lodge #73)

