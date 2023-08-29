Fraternal Order of Police announces endorsements for Evansville 2023 election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 announces PAC endorsements for mayor and city council candidates.

The Fraternal Order of Police made that announcement on Monday for the upcoming November 2023 election.

Those endorsed candidates are as follows:

Mayor: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Natalie Rasher

City Clerk: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Laura Windhorst

City Council Ward 2: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Missy Mosby

City Council Ward 3: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Joe Kratochvil

City Council Ward 5: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Angela Koehler

City Council Ward 6: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Jim Brinkmeyer

City Council At-Large: The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #73 endorses Jonathan Weaver and Ed Bassemier

