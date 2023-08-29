Fall-like through Friday, hotter for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our pleasant weather will continue through Friday. Daily highs should rise to around 80-85 and overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s. No rain expected through the weekend and Labor Day. Hot and humid conditions return for the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s Saturday through Monday. Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm Wednesday morning north of Cedar Key in the big bend region of Florida.

