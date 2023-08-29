Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Fall-like through Friday, hotter for the weekend

No rain through Sunday
8/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our pleasant weather will continue through Friday. Daily highs should rise to around 80-85 and overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s. No rain expected through the weekend and Labor Day. Hot and humid conditions return for the holiday weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s Saturday through Monday. Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm Wednesday morning north of Cedar Key in the big bend region of Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
Ohio Co. couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to crash near Hwy 41

Latest News

8/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
8/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Pleasant weather continues
8/29 14 First Alert Sunrise
8/29 14 First Alert Sunrise
Sunny and nice week ahead
Sunny and nice week ahead