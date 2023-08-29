Eye on Owensboro: Citizens to help police deter criminals and solve crimes

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials need the community’s help with its newly revamped “Eye on Owensboro” initiative.

Police are asking residents and businesses to register their security cameras with the department.

Officials say the ‘Eye on Owensboro’ initiative is aimed at helping officers solve crime, as well as deter it.

According to police, while the registration list will provide officers with security camera locations, the department will not have access to live security feeds.

“At the end of the day you’re not only going to be helping yourself, but you’re going to be helping your community as well” said Owensboro Police Public Information Officer, Dylan Evans. “There’s not cost to register, and it only takes a few minutes. I want to stress that we do not have access to your cameras so we will not be watching you”.

More than 20 residents and businesses have already registered their security cameras.

To register your security camera(s), click here.

