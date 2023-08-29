Ellis Park celebrates stellar, summer meet, on closing day

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Monday was closing day at Ellis Park. This summer’s meet was a month longer than normal, since Churchill Downs moved the rest of its meet to Ellis, back in early June, and the track officials tell us it was one of the best meets in the history of the “Pea Patch”.

One last time, buglist, Brett Birkhead, brings them out, for this race: a maiden special weight, for 2 years olds, going a mile, on the dirt. They break from the chute, and it’s the favorite, “Generous Tipper”, going straight to the front, and he stays right there, as they head into the backstretch. Eventually, “Greers Ferry” will challenge “Generous Tipper”, but as they turn for home, “Generous Tipper” shows why she was the favorite, as she goes on to win by over seven lengths! Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., rode the winner, for trainer Kenny McPeek. We spoke with racing secretary Dan Bork, about closing day.

“The meet was very successful. We had some unbelievable races here; some great horses ran here. Probably the most successful meet we’ve ever had, since I can remember,” said Bork. The highest purses paid, we paid out over $14,000,000 in purses. Like I said, some of the best racing ever at Ellis Park. It’s something to build on; we’re looking forward to next year already.” Jockey Gerardo Corrales won the riding title with 29 wins, while Brad Cox won the trainer’s title, with 22 wins.

