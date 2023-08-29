Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ellis Park celebrates stellar, summer meet, on closing day

Ellis Park celebrates stellar, summer meet, on closing day
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Monday was closing day at Ellis Park. This summer’s meet was a month longer than normal, since Churchill Downs moved the rest of its meet to Ellis, back in early June, and the track officials tell us it was one of the best meets in the history of the “Pea Patch”.

One last time, buglist, Brett Birkhead, brings them out, for this race: a maiden special weight, for 2 years olds, going a mile, on the dirt. They break from the chute, and it’s the favorite, “Generous Tipper”, going straight to the front, and he stays right there, as they head into the backstretch. Eventually, “Greers Ferry” will challenge “Generous Tipper”, but as they turn for home, “Generous Tipper” shows why she was the favorite, as she goes on to win by over seven lengths! Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., rode the winner, for trainer Kenny McPeek. We spoke with racing secretary Dan Bork, about closing day.

“The meet was very successful. We had some unbelievable races here; some great horses ran here. Probably the most successful meet we’ve ever had, since I can remember,” said Bork. The highest purses paid, we paid out over $14,000,000 in purses. Like I said, some of the best racing ever at Ellis Park. It’s something to build on; we’re looking forward to next year already.” Jockey Gerardo Corrales won the riding title with 29 wins, while Brad Cox won the trainer’s title, with 22 wins.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Mounds Boat Ramp after body found in Ohio River
Body found in Ohio River in Henderson Co.
East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson
School board accepts resignation of East Gibson Co. Schools superintendent
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Damien Golike
Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Webster Co.
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Evansville hosts 7th annual Geek Con
‘We’re not all basement dwellers’: Geeks unite at the return of 7th annual Geek Con

Latest News

Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health held for 29th year
Deaconess Classic for Women’s Health held for 29th year
Baseball dreams come true at Bosse Field
Baseball dreams come true at Bosse Field
Two UE Volleyball players set to represent university in Mexico
USI & UE to meet on Volleyball court, once again, Tuesday night
d
Cardona named MVC Volleyball Player of the Week