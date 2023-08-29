Dispatch: Two people injured in head on collision

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities say two people were seriously injured in an afternoon crash.

Responders were called to the 85 hundred block of US 431 in Utica.

Officials say two pickup trucks were involved in a head on collision. One of the trucks also hit a utility pole after the crash.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and taken to the emergency room.

Officials say both men have serious injuries, and one man even has life threatening injuries.

The road at US 431 has since reopened.

